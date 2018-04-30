Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Xcel Energy gets Texas approval to move ahead with 1.2GW wind farms

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 April 2018

Xcel Energy has secured approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas to move ahead with its plans of developing two new wind projects with a combined capacity of 1,230MW.

As per the plan, the Minneapolis-based electric utility, which serves eight Western and Midwestern states, will build and own the 478MW Hale wind project in Texas and the 522MW Sagamore wind project in New Mexico.

Xcel Energy had got the approval for the new wind facilities from New Mexico regulators in March.

The Hale and Sagamore wind farms are anticipated to save nearly $2.8bn for the customers in the states of Texas and New Mecico over a 30-year period. The wind farms will be built with an investment of $1.6bn. 

Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas president David Hudson said: “The new wind farms will help power a growing regional economy with clean energy while providing the lowest-cost generating resource on our system.

“Not only will these wind farms save customers money, but they’ll also preserve precious water resources and spur regional economic activity.”

Xcel Energy plans to begin construction on the Hale wind project in Hale County, near Plainview in June, while it will break ground on the Sagamore wind project in Roosevelt County near Portales in 2019. The two wind farms will be build by Wanzek Construction.

Expected to provide power to nearly 360,000 homes, the two wind farms will involve 600 people for their construction and 40-50 full-time employees for operations. Wanzek Construction has given the contract by Xcel Energy to build the two wind farms.

The two new wind farms in Texas and New Mexico are part of Xcel Energy’s plans to add 3,380MW of new wind generation across seven states in the US. Under the plan announced in March 2017, the utility had listed out 11 new wind farms, which includes the Hale and Sagamore wind farms.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.