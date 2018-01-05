WFW advises Blue Elephant Energy on wind farm acquisition in Italy

Blue Elephant Energy (BEE) was advised by Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) on its acquisition of a 20MW wind farm in Italy.

The seller is a company in the European Energy Group, the buyer BEEGO IPP GmbH, an affiliate of BEE. The wind farm, located in the province of Potenza in the Basilicata region of southern Italy, comprises ten Vestas V110-2MW type wind turbines with a total capacity of 20 MW and has been operational since early 2017.

Hamburg-based BEE acquires and operates renewable energy projects, most notably in the wind and solar sectors where its current portfolio has a combined capacity in excess of 160 MW.

BEE was advised by a cross-border WFW team led by Hamburg-based corporate/energy Partner Dr Wolfram Böge. He was supported by Partners Dr Malte Jordan (corporate/energy), Gerrit Bartsch (tax), Thomas Hollenhorst and Sven Fretthold (both banking & finance). Senior Associate Marcus Mützelburg (banking & finance) and Associates Christian Schindler, Dr Matthias Annweiler (both corporate/energy) and Dr Nicolaj Faigle (tax) also assisted.

Corporate Partner and WFW Italy Head Eugenio Tranchino led the team advising on the Italian law aspects of the deal, supported by Partner Tiziana Manenti (corporate, Rome) and Counsel Luca Sfrecola (corporate, Rome), Alessia Marconi (administrative law, Milan) and Giuseppe Franch (tax, Milan). They were assisted by Associates Cristina Betti, Gianluca Di Stefano (both corporate, Milan), Anthony Bellacci (corporate, Rome) and Raffaela Colamarino (dispute resolution, Rome).

Wolfram commented: “We are delighted to have worked with BEE on yet another transaction. The long-standing and close relations both WFW Germany and Italy enjoy with BEE’s core management team were key to the successful completion of this transaction”.

Source: Company Press Release