Wind News

Wells Fargo commits over $100bn for renewable energy and clean tech deals

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 April 2018

Wells Fargo & Company has pledged to provide more than $100bn financing to renewable energy and clean technology transactions that directly promote the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

The funding is part of the US financial services giant’s larger commitment of $200bn financing to support sustainable businesses and projects by 2030.

Wells Fargo plans to fund clean technologies, renewables, green bonds, and alternative transportation as part of the $100bn commitment.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said: “Wells Fargo is committed to taking a leadership role in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy and promoting environmental sustainability through our products and services, operations and culture, and philanthropy.

“With this commitment, we are combining a strong financial goal with enhanced transparency and disclosure practices that we believe will lead to sector-wide progress on responsible, sustainable finance.”

Wells Fargo said that the new commitment it has made consolidates on its previous financing in the renewable energy sectors and clean technology. It claimed that its 2012 sustainable finance goal of $30bn by 2020 was achieved five years early in 2015 itself.

Wells Fargo, further revealed that in 2016, projects owned by it totally or in part had generated over 9% all wind and solar photovoltaic energy produced in the US.

Wells Fargo claimed that it had achieved its goal of meeting all its global electricity requirements with renewable energy in 2017. The financial services provider added that it had reached its 2020 carbon-reduction goal of 45% from a 2008 baseline.

Wells Fargo is also engaged in holding the $30m Innovation Incubator, a philanthropic initiative with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The program has been designed to accelerate the path to market for promising clean technologies and entrepreneurs working on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Wells Fargo sustainability and environmental affairs head Mary Wenzel said: “We work to advance new technologies by providing financing and other services, testing, and adopting new technologies within our footprint and providing philanthropic support to leading accelerators, incubators, and universities focused on clean technology development and entrepreneurship.”

Image: Wells Fargo allocates more than $100bn financing for renewable energy and to clean technology transactions. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

