Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Webtool develops umbilical and cable recovery gripping and lifting tool

Published 24 February 2017

Webtool announces a gripping and lifting tool for recovering subsea umbilical and cable for offshore oil & gas and decommissioning projects.

The Cable Retrieval Tool (CRT200), developed in consultation with international certification body and classification society, DNVGL, allows the safe and controlled recovery of damaged cable and umbilical, up to 8” (203 mm) diameter.

Current methods of recovering umbilicals for repair or replacement are laborious, time consuming and expensive. They involve trenching the seabed around the cable or umbilical to allow a double choke sling to be attached using an ROV. The hydraulically operated Webtool CRT200 gripper offers a quicker and safer method of retrieval and improved handling.

The CRT200 cable gripper provides a streamlined cable recovery whereby the gripper, guided by an ROV, is lowered onto the end of the cable without requiring preliminary clearing of the soil around the cable. The mechanically locked gripping action ensures the umbilical cannot escape during retrieval; moreover, an internal clutch mechanism prevents damage from overtightening. By gripping the end of the cable, it makes subsequent handling much easier, enabling the cable to be recovered to a reeler or spooler on the surface vessel.

Fabricated from corrosion resistant materials, the cable gripper weighs approx. 500 kg and has a lifting capacity of 20 tonnes. The CRT200 can be used at any water depth, and is available with hydraulic hotstab or torque bucket interface options.

“Working in consultation with DNVGL, we’ve designed the CRT200 gripper to provide offshore contractors with a highly effective way of recovering umbilical and cable from any water depth. By gripping the end of the cable it is easier to handle once on board the vessel,” says Keith Elliot, engineering director, Allspeeds Ltd.

Complete cable recovery package

Webtool offers the complete cable recovery package covering both cutting the cable and its recovery with the gripper. The ROV-operated Webtool cable cutting tools range from the light weight HCV100 for cables and umbilicals up to 4” (101mm) to the HCV270 for cutting up to 10.6” (270mm) in severe working conditions and allows diverless deployment.

The Webtool range of high performance cutting tools is designed and manufactured exclusively by Allspeeds Ltd.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.