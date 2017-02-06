Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Vestas to supply 100MW of turbines for wind farm in Argentina

Published 06 February 2017

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order from Greenwind, a subsidiary of Pampa Energia, to supply 29 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the 100MW Corti wind park in the Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

The order is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract and comprises supply, installation, civil works and commissioning of the wind turbines. A 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement is also included to ensure optimal operation of the wind farm at all times. Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2017, while commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2018.

President of Vestas Mediterranean, Marco Graziano, comments, “In 2011, Vestas built Argentina’s largest wind park and we are pleased to see that wind energy is once again growing in the country. This order underlines the momentum our 3 MW platform has achieved in Argentina and demonstrates that Vestas’ turbines are well-suited for the variety of sites across the country”.

Argentina has committed to reach 20 percent renewable energy by the end of 2025 and recently passed the Argentinian Renewable Energy Law, which requires large electricity consumers to get a minimum of eight percent of its power production from renewable sources.

To meet the increasing demand in Argentina, Vestas opened an office in Buenos Aires in 2016 and received orders from a number of customers, including Genneia S.A. and YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. a subsidiary of YPF oil company.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.