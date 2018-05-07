Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Vestas to supply turbines for 48MW San Lupo wind park in Italy

Published 07 May 2018

Vestas has secured an order from BayWa’s subsidiary Eolica San Lupo to supply turbines for the 48MW San Lupo wind park in Italy.

The project is located in the province of Benevento in southwestern Italy and was awarded at Italy’s last energy auction.

The order includes supply and installation of V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in Load Optimised Mode with a nominal rating of 3.0 MW.

Turbine delivery is expected by the end of 2018 whilst commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019. The contract also includes a 15-year full scope Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas Italy, Greece and the MENA region general manager Rainer Karan said: “Vestas extensive experience in Italy and broad range of auction-related capabilities have been key in securing this order.

“Today, Vestas has more than 450 MW of turbines currently under construction in Italy, including three projects developed with BayWa AG, a truly valuable partner with whom we are pleased to work once again.”

BayWa r.e. Italia managing director Alessandra Toschi said: “Our relationship with Vestas is strong. They offer competitive solutions that support our company in delivering clean energy projects in due time, reinforcing our commitment to continue developing renewable energy use.”

The San Lupo project strengthens Vestas’ market leading position in Italy, where the company celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year.

Source: Company Press Release.

