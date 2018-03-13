Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Vestas to supply 72MW of turbines for Stena Renewable’s wind projects

Published 13 March 2018

Vestas has secured a 72MW turbine supply order from Stena Renewable for two wind projects located in southern Sweden.

Utilising the 4 MW platform’s flexibility, Vestas will deliver 16 V136-3.45 MW turbines with 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode specifically increased to 3.8 MW for the Kronoberget wind power project, and 3 V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for the Fjällberget wind project.

The V136-3.45 MW’s different power modes and the full use of permitted total heights ensure a high capacity factor and maximise energy production at both sites based on the specific wind conditions.

Today’s order adds to the V136-3.45 MW turbine’s strong start in Sweden’s low wind market where orders for more than 740 MW to date make Sweden the V136-3.45 MW’s largest market globally.

Stena Renewable CEO Peter Zachrisson said: “Stena and Vestas have a strong and long relationship that goes back more than ten years. Vestas has proven to deliver high availability in our operating assets, which is the result of high quality products and strong performance in the daily operations.

“To be able to realise projects in today’s demanding market you need to deliver the right product at the right price together with a long term availability. Vestas delivers all that with its modern technology in the V136-3.45 MW turbine and the available Power Optimised Modes.

“We look forward to continue our strong relationship in the Kronoberget and Fjällberget projects.”

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen our close relationship with Stena Renewable by delivering world-class turbine solutions.

“Yet again, Vestas’ strong and proven technology ensures projects under very challenging market conditions strengthening our market leading position in Sweden.”

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019, while commissioning is expected in third quarter of 2019.



Source: Company Press Release

