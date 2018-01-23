Vestas to supply 52MW turbines for Kazakhstan wind project

Vestas has won an order to supply 52MW of V112-3.45MW turbines from Capec Green Energy for the Astana wind project in Kazakhstan.

The turbines will be delivered in both 3.3 MW load optimised mode and standard 3.45 MW rating. Once installed, the project will add another market to Vestas’ global footprint, which currently spans across 76 markets.

CAPEC Green Energy director Bagdat Oral said: “We have chosen to work with Vestas because their technology combines performance with reliability. They have extensive experience in neighbouring markets, and they offer proven technology, especially for low temperature climatic conditions. For us, Vestas is the optimal partner to develop our project.”

Vestas North & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “The Astana wind project marks an important step in further developing this promising wind market. Kazakhstan has great wind energy potential, and we are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in the country.

“We are very happy that CAPEC Green Energy LLP chose Vestas, and we look forward to maximise their return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy.”

The 52 MW Astana wind farm is being built in the vicinity of the country’s capital, Astana, and comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, along with a full-scope service agreement (AOM 4000) and VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Company Press Release