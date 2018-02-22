Vestas to supply 50MW turbines to new US wind farm

Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas has won an order to supply 50MW wind turbines from its V136-3.45 MW range for a new wind farm in the US.

The turbines will be delivered in 3.6MW power optimised mode.

The order adds to the more than 900 MW of announced V136-3.45 MW orders in the U.S., since receiving the first order in October 2017.

The turbines will all be manufactured at Vestas’ four Colorado factories that were upgraded in 2017 to include production lines for the V136-3.45 MW.

Vestas sales and service division US and Canada president Chris Brown said: “This order once again emphasises the 4 MW platform’s momentum in the traditionally 2 MW-dominated U.S. market and how Vestas’ ongoing introduction of the newest wind technology to this market and dedication to local manufacturing enable new wind projects and support local communities.

“These turbines, and the wind project they power, will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community, and support growth in a thriving American manufacturing supply chain.”

With the vast majority of major wind turbine components domestically sourced, wind turbine manufacturing is a significant driver of growth for American manufacturing.

In 2017, Vestas spent more than 1.4 billion dollars across its U.S. based supply chain – with U.S. based companies – to support the production, transport, and operation of wind turbines.

Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018, with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, Vestas’ full-scope service package maximising uptime and energy production.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

Source: Company Press Release