Wind News

Vestas to build new hub and nacelle assembly facility in Argentina

Published 14 March 2018

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said that it will construct a hub and nacelle assembly facility in the Buenos Aires province in Argentina.

The new facility, which will generate hundreds of new jobs once complete, is being established to meet the country’s huge growth potential within wind energy, expected to reach 10 GW of new installations by 2025.

Vestas Latin American South Cone sales director Andrés Gismondi said: “Our leadership position with more than 900 MW of either installed capacity or capacity under construction underlines the need to take a big step forward to better support the government’s ambitions for renewable energy.

“By building this assembly facility, we will serve our customers’ needs in the country even better and generate hundreds of local jobs.”

With nine production facilities around the globe and carefully selected partners, Vestas’ global manufacturing footprint guarantees delivery of high quality products to its customers by manufacturing core components close to key markets.

With the new production facility in Argentina, Vestas aims to optimise production while creating around 300 direct and indirect jobs.

Argentina Minister of Energy Juan José Aranguren said: “The fact that a global leader in renewable energy is interested in expanding its presence in Argentina clearly proves that we are on the right path, providing investors with the confidence and trust needed to invest in our green transition”.

Along the same lines, the Minister of Production, Francisco Cabrera, emphasised that “Vestas’ positioning in Argentina is good news, not only for the number of jobs that will be created thanks to its localisation plan, but also for the technology transfer to small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country”.

Vestas pioneered Argentina’s wind energy market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine in Neuquén back in 1991. Since then, Vestas has closely monitored the evolution of the market, which now stands out as a key market in Latin America.

The government launched the RenovAr programme in 2015, which aims to reach a 20 percent renewable energy target by 2020.



Source: Company Press Release

