Wind News

Vestas secures 15-year service extension at 150MW California wind farm

Published 18 May 2017

Vestas will service the 150MW Mustang Hills wind farm in California for a further 15 years.

Owned by EverPower and commissioned in 2012, the 150 MW Mustang Hills project has been under Vestas’ service since commissioned. With the 15-year extension, the project will remain under Vestas' service until 2032.

The service agreement is a full-scope service package designed to maximize uptime, performance and energy production.

The long-term extension renews the service agreement to cover the expected 20-year operational life of the project, ensuring maximum return on Everpower’s investment.

“EverPower looks forward to continuing our relationship with Vestas through this 15-year full service agreement,” said Andrew Golembeski, COO.

“The extended agreement ensures stability of operating costs and comfort that our asset will be serviced and maintained to the highest standards.”

Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada said: “We have worked to ensure optimal performance of the Mustang Hills project since its commissioning, and EverPower’s decision to extend the service contract for another 15 years underlines our ability to provide strong returns through our service offerings. We look forward to continue to optimize Mustang Hills' performance and profitability for its entire lifetime.”

Vestas has more than 35 years of experience in installing and maintaining wind turbines and currently has more than 73 GW of wind turbines under long-term service agreements globally, including 24.5 GW in North America.



Source: Company Press Release

