Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Vestas partners with TPI Composites for V150-4.2MW blade production

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

Vestas has signed a multi-year supply agreement with TPI Composites (TPI), a manufacturer of composite wind blades.

The agreement includes producing V150-4.2 MW turbine blades for primarily Asian markets, but also global markets when applicable. 

TPI will set up four manufacturing lines at their new factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China, offering a competitive base for world-wide delivery of the V150-4.2 MW turbine through the port of Yangzhou. With production scheduled to commence in the first half of 2019, the new factory will add local jobs, spur direct and in-direct investments and expand Vestas’ manufacturing presence in China.

Vestas continues to optimise its manufacturing setup by establishing close strategic partnerships to utilise suppliers’ knowledge and experience and create a flexible and cost-effective supply chain. The announcement follows other agreements with TPI, including blade production in Mexico for Latin American markets, and adds to the already established third-party blades sourcing in China, Turkey, and Brazil.

“With this agreement, TPI Composites will produce blades for Vestas’ market-leading V150-4.2 MW turbine, which uses Vestas’ longest and most advanced blades, highlighting our ability to continuously build and sustain supply chain flexibility that is critical in today’s global wind energy market. By strengthening our global manufacturing footprint, we also expand our local presence in China through the jobs in Yangzhou the new production lines create”, said Jean-Marc Lechêne, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Vestas.

“We are pleased Vestas has chosen TPI as its outsourcing partner for its next generation wind turbine and we are excited to announce a significant expansion in China with a new world-class manufacturing operation for wind blades and wind blade tooling,” said Steve Lockard, President and CEO of TPI Composites. 

Utilising 73.7 meter blades and the industry’s tallest steel tower, the V150-4.2 MW stretches nearly a quarter of a kilometre into the air and is one of the highest producing onshore low-wind turbine in the industry. Combined with a leading capacity factor in low wind conditions, the turbine delivers a 21 percent increase in annual energy production compared to the V136-3.45 MW.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.