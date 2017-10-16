Vestas launches V120-2.0/2.2 MW turbine in China

Vestas has officially launched the V120-2.0/2.2 MW turbine in the Chinese market, as a build-up to China Wind Power 2017, the annual trade fair in China’s wind power industry.

The V120-2.0/2.2 MW turbine combines Vestas’ industry-leading innovation with the 2 MW platform’s proven performance and will for the Chinese market be produced locally in Tianjin, offering leading annual energy production in low and ultra-low wind regimes. First deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2018.

The V120-2.0/2.2 MW is Vestas’ 2 MW platform’s latest upgrade, adding among other things a 120 m rotor made possible through innovative carbon technology that allows Vestas to increase blade length while keeping weight and loads down. The rotor has a 19 percent larger swept area compared to the V110-2.0 MW, but rotor weight only increases around eight percent. The V120-2.0/2.2 MW realises up to 13 percent increased annual energy production (AEP) performance in comparison with the V110-2.2 MW.

“Projects in China are increasingly moving to low and ultra-low wind areas in southeastern parts of the country and the V120-2.0/2.2 MW turbine is specifically designed for such wind regimes. To meet customer demand and support the continued development of China’s wind power industry, Vestas is offering its most advanced products to China,” said Vestas Group Senior Vice President and Vestas China President Kebao Yang. “We are confident in the Chinese market and will continue to be a reliable and trustworthy partner of Chinese customers.”

“By further developing one of the industry’s most proven platforms and utilise our innovative design and control capabilities Vestas is able to bring an efficient and reliable low weight, high hub height wind turbine to the Chinese market. Combining this with Vestas strong siting capabilities, we are serving our customers with business case certainty for the full lifetime of their wind park,” said Anne Vedel, Vestas China Vice President and Head of Technical Sales Management.

With more than 19,000 turbines installed across 45 countries on six continents since 2000, Vestas’ 2 MW platform is the most widely applied turbine in the history of wind energy. Since its introduction, the 2 MW platform’s Annual Energy Production has increased by 40 percent.

Vestas built China’s first wind power plant in 1986 and has over the past more than 30 years installed about 5.4 GW of wind capacity in more than 16 provinces across the country.

Source: Company Press Release