Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Vestas installs V120-2.0MW prototype wind turbine in Western Jutland, Denmark

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 March 2018

Vestas has installed a prototype V120-2.0MW turbine with the ability to run in 2.2MW Power Optimised Mode, improving energy production for its 2MW platform in low- and ultra-low wind conditions.

At the same time, Vestas is introducing an upgraded 2.2 MW nominal rating turbine that expands the 2 MW platform into medium to low wind conditions with high turbulence.

Having announced the V120-2.0 MW turbine in the spring of 2017, the upgraded V120-2.2 MW includes a stronger gearbox and reinforced blades that strengthen performance in higher wind conditions. The V120-2.2 MW is globally applicable and designed for medium to low wind with higher turbulence conditions, which make the turbine a great fit for North America.

The V120-2.0 MW prototype is operating at the Lem Kjær wind park in Western Jutland, Denmark, and has produced its first kilowatt hour of electricity. The prototype will undergo an extensive test and verification programme to ensure reliability before full-scale production commences prior to the first deliveries. The turbine at Lem Kjær will be converted into a V120-2.2 MW prototype in the fourth quarter of 2018 where blades and gearbox will be changed.   

“With the successful V120-2.0 MW prototype installation and introduction of the upgraded V120-2.2 MW turbine, Vestas once again demonstrates its ability to meet customer requirements by lowering cost of energy and reducing time to market for new products”, says Anders Vedel, Executive Vice President & CTO.

The 2 MW platform was launched in 2000 and leverages years of experience in supply chain, transport, and installation optimisation. With more than 20.000 turbines installed in 45 countries since its debut, Vestas’ 2 MW platform the most widely installed platform in the industry with 40 GW of accumulated installed capacity.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.