Veja Mate offshore wind farm in German North Sea delivers first power

The 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea has delivered first power, with the first Siemens 6MW wind turbine at the project supplying green energy to the German electricity grid.

First power from the wind farm, which is expected to cost about €1.9bn, has been delivered to the German electricity grid.

Veja Mate CEO Henrik Scheinemann said: “First power is indeed a significant milestone in the construction phase of our Project.”

Being built 130km north of Eemshaven in the German Exclusive Economic Zone in the North Sea, the project is owned by Highland Group, Siemens Financial Services and CI II managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Veja Mate wind turbine generator project manager/deputy engineering procurement and construction director Thomas Gellert said: “The entire project team has been working hard making sure this and upcoming milestones are reached successfully and are well deserving of our congratulations.”

Designed to produce over 1,6TWh of clean electricity annually, the wind farm will features 67 Siemens SWT-6.0-154 direct drive wind turbines that are being installed using Fred Oslen’s Bold Tern and Seajacks’ Scylla vessels.

Construction of the wind farm commenced in April 2016 and it is scheduled to be completed by mid-2017.

Power generated from the project will be supplied by its own Offshore Substation through BorWin Beta and then to the onshore converter station in Diele Germany.

Additionally, the project is expected to reduce more than 18 million tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.

Image: The Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea will feature Siemens-built turbines. Photo: Courtesy of Veja Mate Offshore Project GmbH.