VBMS selected to supply cables for 950MW Moray OWF East project in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 October 2017

Subsea cables installer VBMS has signed a preferred bidder agreement for the supply of inter-array cables for the proposed 950MW Moray Offshore Wind farm East (MOWE) in the UK.

Planned to be built 22km from North East coast, the project is a joint venture between EDP Renewables with 77% stake and Engie holding the remaining 23% interest.

VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster, said the contract award, however, is subject to financial close of the project. It is scheduled to take place in the second half of 2018.

The scope of the deal includes the supply, installation, burial termination and testing of 100 66kV inter array cables for the wind project.

Moray East project director Oscar Diaz said: “This announcement marks another major milestone for Moray East.   Advances in technology have enabled us to develop a project capable of delivering power at less than half the cost of similar projects being delivered today.

“Co-operation with our supply chain has been vital to deliver cost reductions through optimizing technology such as this vital aspect of the project, and we look forward to working with VBMS through project delivery.”

Featuring V164-9.5MW turbines, the project is expected to generate clean electricity required to power about 950,000 UK homes.

Earlier this year, EDP and Engie have secured a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) in the UK government’s second competitive auction, for the 950MW offshore wind project.

