US researchers develop water-based battery to store wind and solar energy

Researchers from the Stanford University in the US have developed a water-based battery that could provide a cheap way to store wind or solar energy.

The prototype manganese-hydrogen battery, which stands just three inches tall, is designed to generate 20 milliwatt hours of electricity.

However, the researchers expects to scale up the technology to an industrial-grade system that could charge and recharge up to 10,000 times, creating a grid-scale battery with a lifespan exceeding a decade.

The battery will be able to store wind or solar energy, which can later be fed back into the electric grid and be redistributed when demand is high.

Stanford materials science professor Yi Cui said that the manganese-hydrogen battery technology has potential to store unpredictable wind or solar energy which in turn reduces the need to burn reliable carbon-emitting fossil fuels in the absence of renewable sources.

Cui said: “What we’ve done is thrown a special salt into water, dropped in an electrode, and created a reversible chemical reaction that stores electrons in the form of hydrogen gas.”

“To mimic how a wind or solar source might feed power into the battery, the researchers attached a power source to the prototype.

“The electrons flowing in reacted with the manganese sulfate dissolved in the water to leave particles of manganese dioxide clinging to the electrodes.

“Excess electrons bubbled off as hydrogen gas, thus storing that energy for future use. Engineers know how to re-create electricity from the energy stored in hydrogen gas so the important next step was to prove that the water-based battery can be recharged,” Stanford said in a statement.

As part of this effort, the researchers then re-attached their power source to the depleted prototype in a bid to induce the manganese dioxide particles sticking to the electrode to combine with water. This replenishes the manganese sulfate salt.

During the process, the incoming electrons became surplus once the salt is restored, while the excess power is bubble off as hydrogen gas.

Cui said the team is seeking patent for the process through the Stanford Office of Technology Licensing. The team is also planning to form a company to commercialize the system.

Cui added: “We believe this prototype technology will be able to meet Department of Energy goals for utility-scale electrical storage practicality.”

As per the recommendation made by the US Department of Energy (DOE), batteries for grid-scale storage should be capable of storing and then discharging at least 20 kilowatts of power per hour.

Additionally, the batteries should be capable of at least 5,000 recharges, as well as have a lifespan of 10 years or more.

Image: Stanford University postdoctoral scholar Wei Chen holds a water-based battery prototype. Photo: courtesy of Jinwei Xu/Stanford University.