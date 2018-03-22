UK offshore wind industry targets 30GW capacity by 2030

The UK offshore wind industry is considering to work with the UK government on a transformative sector deal with an aim to increase the installed offshore wind capacity from the current 13GW to 30GW by 2030.

The UK offshore wind industry’s new ambition, along with the UK government’s Clean Growth Strategy, is expected to help in contributing in producing one third of the country’s total electricity from offshore wind by 2030.

Baroness Brown of Cambridge, who is the UK low carbon business ambassador and vice-chair of the Committee on Climate Change, will lead the Sector’s engagement with the UK Government on behalf of the offshore wind industry.

Baroness Brown said: “The challenge for the offshore wind industry and Government is to ensure that we capitalise on our world-leading position in a highly competitive, global market and deliver on the huge potential for jobs, new infrastructure, exports and economic growth. This will also allow us to continue to achieve significant cost reductions, helping energy consumers.

“With an ambitious Sector Deal, we have the opportunity to take the next transformative steps together, enabling the offshore wind industry to help Government to achieve its clean growth ambitions in a way that boosts productivity and growth throughout the UK.”

As part of this goal, the industry aims to invest £48bn in energy infrastructure which is expected to result in 9% reduction in overall electricity system costs.

Additionally, export opportunities from the sector is planned to be increased fivefold to £2.6bn annually, supporting about 27,000 skilled jobs across the UK.

The Offshore Wind Industry Council co-chair Benj Sykes said: “We’re working together as a Sector to partner with the UK Government and deliver our ambitious vision for the future of offshore wind. This deal comes at the right time for the Offshore Wind Sector; we have grown rapidly and reduced costs much faster than anticipated.

“The Sector is now at a critical turning point and must seize this opportunity to reach its full potential with a transformative deal.”

The growing global offshore wind market, which is expected to reach over £30bn per annum by 2030, is likely to present huge export opportunities for the UK, said RenewableUK.

Image: The UK offshore wind industry plans to invest £48bn in energy infrastructure. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.