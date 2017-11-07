Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Siemens Gamesa to cut around 6,000 jobs

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 November 2017

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has announced its decision to cut up to 6,000 jobs across its global operations as part of a restructuring program.

Siemens Gamesa says that the job cuts across 24 countries will be executed in the coming months while calling the move to be necessary to consolidate the group and boost its position in the wind turbine industry.

The announced job cut represents more than 20% of the group’s global workforce of nearly 26,000 employees.

Siemens Gamesa, in a statement, said: “Discussions with employee representatives will start immediately, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations in each country.

“Information on the final agreements will be communicated in due course, once negotiations are completed.”

The decision to cut its workforce was revealed on the sidelines of the release of its financial results for the fiscal year 2017 in which its revenue grew by 5% to €10.96bn. However, its revenues between April and September declined 12.3%.

Siemens Gamesa CEO Markus Tacke said: “Our financial performance is still not at the level we're all aiming for. But it's clear that we are making positive progress as we carry out our plan to make this company an industry leader.

“Our integration efforts are proceeding ahead of schedule, and I'm confident that the decisions we're making will allow us to better respond to changing market conditions, and to better serve our customers and other stakeholders.”

Siemens Gamesa was founded in 2017 through the merger of the offshore and onshore wind power businesses owned by Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa and German engineering firm Siemens.

Last month, Siemens Gamesa opened its first blade plant in Africa and the Middle East, in Morocco, a move that has been estimated to create 600 jobs and 500 auxiliary jobs.

