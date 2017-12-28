TRIG acquires stake in 317MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), a London-listed renewable energy infrastructure investment company has acquired a stake of 14.7% in the 316.8MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm in the UK for around £80m.

For TRIG, the investment will represent an indirect equity interest in a new joint venture company in partnership with funds managed by Equitix.

Last week, Equitix completed its acquisition of Norwegian state-owned hydropower company Statkraft’s stake of 40% in the offshore wind farm for £558m.

TRIG investment is also its first commitment to the offshore wind industry and is said to be in line with its strategy of investing in long-term income-generating projects.

Through the investment in Sheringham Shoal, TRIG will also be diversifying its portfolio and further boost its ability to procure and put more investments in the offshore wind market.

TRIG chairman Helen Mahy said: “In the last few years TRIG and its Managers have evaluated several projects in the offshore wind sector, which has matured into a highly sought-after institutional investment category.

“TRIG's partnership on Sheringham Shoal, alongside investors with significant experience in renewables and in broader energy markets, represents an ideal first step for TRIG in this space. The project is accretive to TRIG's portfolio returns and has the higher 2.0 ROCs per MWh subsidy and a proven operating history."

The other partners in the Sheringham Shoal project are Statoil, the operator with 40% and Green Investment Group Management with a stake of 20%.

The Sheringham Shoal, which is located in the Greater Wash area, off the North Norfolk coast, has been operating for more than five years.

Developed originally by Norwegian oil and gas major Statoil, the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind project features 88 turbines manufactured by Siemens, and of 3.6MW capacity each.

Image: Wind turbines of the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Photo: courtesy of Sheringham Shoal.