Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

TRIG acquires stake in 317MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 December 2017

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), a London-listed renewable energy infrastructure investment company has acquired a stake of 14.7% in the 316.8MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm in the UK for around £80m.

For TRIG, the investment will represent an indirect equity interest in a new joint venture company in partnership with funds managed by Equitix.

Last week, Equitix completed its acquisition of Norwegian state-owned hydropower company Statkraft’s stake of 40% in the offshore wind farm for £558m.

TRIG investment is also its first commitment to the offshore wind industry and is said to be in line with its strategy of investing in long-term income-generating projects.

Through the investment in Sheringham Shoal, TRIG will also be diversifying its portfolio and further boost its ability to procure and put more investments in the offshore wind market.

TRIG chairman Helen Mahy said: “In the last few years TRIG and its Managers have evaluated several projects in the offshore wind sector, which has matured into a highly sought-after institutional investment category.

“TRIG's partnership on Sheringham Shoal, alongside investors with significant experience in renewables and in broader energy markets, represents an ideal first step for TRIG in this space.  The project is accretive to TRIG's portfolio returns and has the higher 2.0 ROCs per MWh subsidy and a proven operating history."

The other partners in the Sheringham Shoal project are Statoil, the operator with 40% and Green Investment Group Management with a stake of 20%.

The Sheringham Shoal, which is located in the Greater Wash area, off the North Norfolk coast, has been operating for more than five years.

Developed originally by Norwegian oil and gas major Statoil, the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind project features 88 turbines manufactured by Siemens, and of 3.6MW capacity each.

Image: Wind turbines of the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Photo: courtesy of Sheringham Shoal.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.