Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Tideway BV lays first export cable section at 1.2GW Hornsea Project One in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 April 2018

Tideway BV, a part of the DEME Group, has laid the first offshore export cable section at the Ørsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of England, UK.

Power generated by the wind farm, which is being built 120km off the Yorkshire Coast, will be supplied to three offshore substations and then to the shore via three high voltage subsea power cables.

As part of a contract awarded earlier, Tideway BV will be responsible for the cable lay of the first section using Ocean Yield’s cable lay vessel Connector.

Scope of the work includes cable installation, engineering, boulder removal, pre-trenching, pulling in cables to substations, crossing installation, offshore jointing and cable burial.

Tideway BV project manager Ken Swaegers said: “This is a very exciting job for us, and an amazing opportunity to work on the biggest construction project in offshore wind. Due to its scale we have several vessels operating at the Site, and over summer, the Connector will be accompanied by our own brand new cable laying vessel Living Stone.

"The Living Stone will be equipped with an innovative dual-lane cable installation system, consisting out of two cable highways - one for laying the cable and one where the next cable can be simultaneously prepared, significantly improving production rates.”

Planned to be commissioned in 2020, the Hornsea Project One project is expected to generate clean power required to power more than one million UK homes.

Hornsea Project One director Duncan Clark said: “We are pleased that Tideway has been able to mobilize the Connector to meet our specific requirements for this project, and we look forward to Living Stone coming to site to help build this remarkable wind farm project.”

The wind project is also expected to create 2,000 jobs during construction phase and 300 additional jobs during its operational phase.

Image: Ocean Yield’s cable lay vessel Connector. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.