Wind News

The 2nd Offshore Mexico Congress (OMC) 2017 will be back on Nov. 13-14, in Mexico City, Mexico!

Published 23 October 2017

In February, SENER and CNH revealed that 23 deepwater, 17 shallow-water areas will be up for grabs in rounds 2, 3 and 4. Mexico will also auction 39 shallow-water and two offshore heavy oil production blocks.

Pemex also demonstrated plenty of partnership opportunities in its 2017-2021 Business Plan. Upcoming licensing rounds may be even more enticing for newcomers.

Although current low oil price has delayed many global upstream projects, but Mexico’s ambition and sincere, as well as the lack of infrastructure, local technical capability and budget for exploring, will show more opportunities for global offshore players. The 2nd Offshore Mexico Congress 2017 aims to be a timely platform for global stakeholders to understand and success in Mexico offshore sector.

Why you cannot miss 2nd Offshore Mexico Congress (OMC) 2017?

  • A Timely and Only offshore event in Mexico
  • E&P Five Year Plan 2017 Version: Government’s Ambition & Updates
  • First Hand Market Intelligence About the Bidding Rounds:

-Awarded Fields in Round 1: Drilling Progress & Development Plans

-Round 2, 3, 4: Future Bidding Plans & E&P Potentials

  • NOC + IOC: Pemex Farm-out Projects
  • Unlimited Networking Opportunities with the Gov, Operators & Supply Chain Players

Part of Early Confirmed speakers at 2nd Offshore Mexico Congress (OMC) 2017?

  • Maria Regina Garcia Cuellar Cespedes, Chief of Staff for PEMEX CEO, PEMEX
  • Raul Alejandro Hernandez Rodriguez, Regulatory Compliance Specialist for FDP & Drilling Projects, PEMEX E&P
  • Claudio de la Cerda, General Director for Exploration and Production (Upstream), SENER
  • Oscar Roldán, Head of the National Hydrocarbons Information Center, CNIH
  • Maria del Pilar Palacio, Head of Petrochemicals Unit, CRE
  • Salvador Ugalde Mancilla, Head of the Hydrocarbon Income Unit at SHCP, SHCP
  • Hector Marquez Solis, Head of the National Content Unit, SE
  • Carlos Campos-Echeverría,Advisor of Energy Commission,CONCANACO
  • Ernesto Ríos Patron, Direct General, IMP
  • Shakir Shamshy, DeepStar Director, Chevron
  • Oliver Quinn, Director-Africa & Global New Ventures, Ophir Energy
  • Read B. Taylor, Upstream Executive Vice President & Board Member, Sierra Oil & Gas

Enclose discount code:SZW201711EBR while register and save $300!(Before October 31st)



Source: Company Press Release

