TEP plans to seek bids for 100-150MW of wind energy

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the design and construction of new wind energy resources that could provide power to 31,000 homes annually.

TEP plans to seek cost-competitive bids for 100-150 megawatts (MW) of wind energy from resources that interconnect with TEP’s system or deliver power through a third-party firm transmission service. The energy will help TEP work toward its goal of delivering at least 30 percent of its power from renewable resources by 2030, doubling the state’s 2025 goal. TEP anticipates adding 800 MW of new renewable capacity by the end of 2030, boosting its total renewable energy portfolio to approximately 1,200 MW.

Under TEP’s current plan, the company expects to contract with the successful bidder in 2018 and begin receiving power from the new wind resource in 2021. TEP seeks to procure a cost-effective renewable resource for customers by capitalizing on market conditions that may not be available in the future while providing long term continuity to renewable energy providers. Proposed projects must have a capacity of at least 100 MW.

The RFP will seek proposals for both long term power-purchase agreements and build-transfer agreements, in which TEP would purchase the system after construction is complete. TEP also will consider proposals that include the provision of ancillary services and supporting energy storage systems.

TEP currently has contract rights to 80 MW of operating wind power in Arizona and a 100 MW resource under development in western New Mexico. TEP has more than 560 MW of renewable energy resources, including solar PV, solar thermal, wind and biomass. Nearly 11 percent of the power TEP delivers to retail customers comes from renewable resources.

