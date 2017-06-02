Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Tekmar Energy wins contract to protect cables on Arkona offshore windfarm

Published 02 June 2017

Tekmar Energy has secured a contract from VBMS to deliver 130 of its patented TekLink CPS on E.On’s/Statoil’s 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm project in the German Baltic Sea.

The cable protection systems, along with j-tube bellmouths for the Electrical Offshore Substation will be manufactured in Tekmar’s new state of the art production facility in the North East of England. Manufacturing is expected to be completed in late 2017 ready for offshore installation in 2018.

Arkona marks the 15th Offshore Wind array cable project Tekmar and VBMS have worked on together.

As of May 2017 Tekmar reached a track record of 52 Offshore Windfarm projects representing over 5,800 systems supplied into the industry across three different continents, truly marking their position as the market leaders in the field.

James Ritchie, CEO at Tekmar said, “Tekmar are thrilled to be working with VBMS on this project which further cements our relationship and contributes to our many years of experience working together.”

This news comes after Tekmar were also recently awarded contracts in 2017 to supply the Blyth and Aberdeen Offshore Windfarms in Europe, as well as the 400MW Binhai Phase 2 project in China.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Tekmar is the market leader in the design, manufacture and supply of subsea cable, umbilical and flexible protection systems for the renewable energy and oil & gas industry.



Source: Company Press Release

