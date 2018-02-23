Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

SWEPCO seeks APSC approval for $4.5bn Wind Catcher project in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 February 2018

Southwestern Electric Power (SWEPCO) has reached a settlement over the $4.5bn Wind Catcher Connection project with concerned parties in Arkansas, and is all set to seek approval from the state regulator for it.

The subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP) said that it made a settlement agreement with the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) General Staff, the Arkansas Attorney General along with Walmart Stores and Sam’s West.

The parties have filed a joint motion to APSC for the approval of the renewable project under the terms of the settlement agreement.

The Wind Catcher project will see the acquisition of a 2GW wind farm being built by Invenergy in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The project will also include construction of a 579km dedicated extra high-voltage 765kV transmission line to connect two new substations, one built at the wind farm and the other near Tulsa.

The overall project is anticipated to provide wind energy to SWEPCO’s customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas by the end of 2020.

While SWEPCO will hold a stake of 70% in the project, its sister company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will own the remaining 30%.

According to SWEPCO, the settlement was reached after several negotiation sessions with the APSC General Staff, the Arkansas Attorney General and others.

Under the terms of the settlement, SWEPCO agreed to give a number of guarantees. Included in these, are a cap on construction costs, qualification for 100% of the federal production tax credits and minimum yearly production from the project among others.

SWEPCO president and chief operating officer Venita McCellon-Allen said: “We are extremely pleased with this settlement agreement because it recognizes the tremendous opportunity the Wind Catcher project provides for clean, low-cost energy and long-term savings for SWEPCO customers.

“Our customers are looking to us to provide clean, reliable and cost-effective power. Wind Catcher will help companies, universities, cities and other customers meet their sustainability and renewable energy goals.”

Image: The Wind Catcher project will include acquisition of a 2GW wind farm in Oklahoma. Photo: Courtesy of Falk Schaaf/FreeImages.com.

