Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

SWEPCO reaches settlement for $4.5bn Wind Catcher project approval in Louisiana

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2018

Southwestern Electric Power (SWEPCO) has reached a settlement to gain approval for its $4.5bn Wind Catcher Connection project in Louisiana.

The American Electric Power (AEP) subsidiary has signed a settlement agreement with the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) general staff, Walmart Stores and Sam's West.

The parties have agreed to file a joint motion, seeking LPSC’s approval of the project under the terms of the settlement agreement.

SWEPCO external affairs vice president Brian Bond said: “We are extremely pleased with this settlement agreement as the Wind Catcher project is an exceptional opportunity to reduce customers' electric bills, bring more clean and affordable energy to homes and businesses, and further diversify the generation resources serving our Louisiana customers.”

As part of the Wind Catcher project, SWEPCO will acquire a 2GW wind farm to be developed by Invenergy in the Cimarron and Texas counties, located in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The project will also see a 579km dedicated extra high-voltage 765kV transmission line laid out between two new substations, with one to be constructed at the wind farm and the second one to come up near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As per SWEPCO, the Wind Catcher project is expected to deliver wind energy to its customers across the states of Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas by late 2020.

SWEPCO holds a stake of 70% in the Wind Catcher project and is partnered by its sister company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), which will own 30%.

In late February, SWEPCO signed a settlement agreement with the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) general staff, the Arkansas Attorney General and also Sam’s West and Walmart Stores. The parties are seeking approval of the renewable energy project in Arkansas from APSC as per the terms of the settlement agreement.

The Wind Catcher project, which is currently claimed to be the largest single-site wind project in the US, is awaiting approval from the Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma utility commissions.

Image: A 2GW wind farm in Oklahoma will be acquired by SWEPCO under the Wind Catcher project. Photo: courtesy of Falk Schaaf/FreeImages.com.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.