Vattenfall to lay off 1,500 jobs to cut costs

Sweden’s state-owned utility Vattenfall has announced its plan to cut 1,500 jobs in a bid to remain competitive in a fast-changing energy landscape.

The job cuts plan marks the next step in the company’s SEK2bn ($244.62m) cost-savings program, which was announced in September 2017.

Vattenfall CEO Magnus Hall said: "It's natural, and an important part of our strategy to constantly review our costs in order to be efficient and increase the room for new investments.

“The fact that we now show a positive financial result doesn't mean that we can rest on our laurels. On the contrary, we need to constantly improve in order to continue to be profitable and to grow.”

Vattenfall expects the job cuts to allow it to maintain competitiveness and increase room for new investments and business initiatives.

Magnus Hall added: "Vattenfall is undergoing major changes. At the same time, climate change and a constantly changing energy landscape requires us to be able to adapt quickly to new circumstances and have modern solutions.

“This means that our organization has to be efficient and competitive for the future.”

The firm plans to axe approximately 600 jobs in Sweden, 600 in Germany, 275 in the Netherlands and 25 in other countries.

Vattenfall employs around 20,000 people, mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and in the UK.

Separately, Vattenfall announced it has won a tender for the construction of the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm, which is expected to have capacity of 700-750MW, in the Netherlands.

Located 22.2km off the west coast of the Netherlands in the North Sea, the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm is expected to produce clean electricity required to power 1 to 1.5 million Dutch homes.

Image: Vattenfall’s administration building in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: courtesy of Vattenfall AB.