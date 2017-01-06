Suzlon secures 105MW order from Axis Energy Group in India

Suzlon Group has secured a contract for 105MW wind power project from Axis Energy Group in India.

Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited is the flag ship company of the Axis Energy Group and the project is being undertaken by a Special Purpose Vehicle - Axis Wind Farms (Anantapur) Pvt Ltd.

The project consists of 50 units of S111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW. Located in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, the project is scheduled for completion in two phases; first phase will be completed in March 2017 and the second phase will be completed in June 2017.

Suzlon has entered into an exclusive Supply and Installation Agreement (SIA). Suzlon will also be responsible for operation and maintenance services with dedicated Life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years. The project has the potential to provide power to over 50,000 households and reduce 0.22 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

K. Kiran Kumar Reddy, CEO, Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited, said, “We are glad to partner with Suzlon. Suzlon’s technologically advanced products, project execution capabilities and over two decades of experience in the domestic market made it our preferred partner of choice. We will continue to collaborate with the AP government to enhance the share of renewable energy in the state’s energy mix. We look forward to work in synergy towards our common goal of reducing the carbon footprint.”

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, “We welcome Axis Energy Group in our customer profile and would be delighted to forge a solid partnership with our maiden venture with them. The order adds to our backlog for the next financial year and also reaffirms the traction for S111 platform. Our continuous endeavour is on bringing down the cost of energy by investing in technologically advanced products and thereby enables renewable energy to transition from alternative to mainstream energy source.”

Andhra Pradesh state government’s focus on promoting non-conventional sources of energy has catapulted Andhra Pradesh as a forerunner in the development of renewable energy. The state’s single window clearance has helped ease of doing business and boosted investments in the renewable sector.

The S11X 2.1 MW platform features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology which is designed to optimally harness available wind resources. It not only delivers higher energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers. The product is continuing to gain traction in the market.

