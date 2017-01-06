Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Suzlon secures 105MW order from Axis Energy Group in India

Published 06 January 2017

Suzlon Group has secured a contract for 105MW wind power project from Axis Energy Group in India.

Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited is the flag ship company of the Axis Energy Group and the project is being undertaken by a Special Purpose Vehicle - Axis Wind Farms (Anantapur) Pvt Ltd.

The project consists of 50 units of S111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW. Located in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, the project is scheduled for completion in two phases; first phase will be completed in March 2017 and the second phase will be completed in June 2017.

Suzlon has entered into an exclusive Supply and Installation Agreement (SIA). Suzlon will also be responsible for operation and maintenance services with dedicated Life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years. The project has the potential to provide power to over 50,000 households and reduce 0.22 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

K. Kiran Kumar Reddy, CEO, Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited, said, “We are glad to partner with Suzlon. Suzlon’s technologically advanced products, project execution capabilities and over two decades of experience in the domestic market made it our preferred partner of choice. We will continue to collaborate with the AP government to enhance the share of renewable energy in the state’s energy mix. We look forward to work in synergy towards our common goal of reducing the carbon footprint.”

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, “We welcome Axis Energy Group in our customer profile and would be delighted to forge a solid partnership with our maiden venture with them. The order adds to our backlog for the next financial year and also reaffirms the traction for S111 platform. Our continuous endeavour is on bringing down the cost of energy by investing in technologically advanced products and thereby enables renewable energy to transition from alternative to mainstream energy source.”

Andhra Pradesh state government’s focus on promoting non-conventional sources of energy has catapulted Andhra Pradesh as a forerunner in the development of renewable energy. The state’s single window clearance has helped ease of doing business and boosted investments in the renewable sector.

The S11X 2.1 MW platform features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology which is designed to optimally harness available wind resources. It not only delivers higher energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers. The product is continuing to gain traction in the market.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.