Suzlon commissions S128 wind turbine generator in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

Suzlon Group, India’s renewable energy solutions provider, has commissioned S128 wind turbine generator (WTG) at the Sanganeri, site in Tamil Nadu, India.

The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri, site in Tamil Nadu. Testing is underway with certification expected in Q3 of Calendar Year 2018 (CY2018). The S128 WTG is available in 2.6 MW to 2.8 MW variants and offers hub heights up to 140 meters.

The S128 wind turbine generator is the latest addition to Suzlon’s product portfolio and features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology. It also consists of the country’s largest rotor blade measuring 63 meters and has a rotor diameter of 128 meters. The SB 63 blade has been engineered and developed by Suzlon utilizing carbon fiber which provides the capability to utilize thinner aerodynamic profiles. This technology provides excellent performance in low wind sites. The S128 series offers ~33% more swept area (12,860 m2) and is expected to deliver ~32% more energy generation compared to the S111. It is designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes making low wind sites viable. This next generation turbine is well equipped to improve energy yield and support competitive tariff environment in India while protecting customers return on investment (ROI).

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said “The S128 wind turbine is going to be a revolutionary product in India. It has been our continuous effort to reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCoE) and we continue to invest in R&D with an aim to develop technologically advanced and innovative products. It is a proud moment for us to manufacture, install and commission the largest wind turbine generator in the country. With its reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE), cost effective design and superior performance S128 will unlock unviable sites and set new benchmarks in the Indian wind industry”

Duncan Koerbel, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Suzlon Energy, said “Our focus is on developing efficient turbines that ensure higher ROI to our customers. The prototype of the S128 is delivering close to conventional fuel competitive Plant Load Factor (PLF). We are leveraging the S128 technology to further grow our portfolio to bring offshore size technology onshore to India and other developing markets.”



Source: Company Press Release

