Wind
Wind News

Suzlon wins 226.8MW order from IPP Company in India

Published 11 January 2017

Suzlon Group has received a contract from an Independent Power Producer (IPP) to build 226.8MW wind power project in India.

 The order consists of 108 units of S111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW. The project will be located in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, and is scheduled for completion by March 2017.

Suzlon has entered into an exclusive Supply and Installation Agreement (SIA) and Engineering and Construction of the project. Suzlon will also be responsible for operation and maintenance services with dedicated Life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years. The project has the potential to provide power to over 1,20,000 households and reduce 0.48 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, “The order win is a testament of increased interest and investments from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the wind sector and we are confident that the demand from IPPs will continue to grow. We are working with most of the IPPs in India and they constitute ~80% of our current order book. This order also reiterates the customer confidence in our technology, product portfolio, execution and life cycle asset management capabilities.”

Andhra Pradesh state government’s focus on promoting non-conventional sources of energy has catapulted Andhra Pradesh as a forerunner in the development of renewable energy. The state’s single window clearance has helped ease of doing business and boosted investments in the renewable sector.

The S11X 2.1 MW platform features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology which is designed to optimally harness available wind resources. It not only delivers higher energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers. The product is continuing to gain traction in the market.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
