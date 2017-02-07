Steelwind to supply transition pieces for Dong’s Hornsea windfarm in UK North Sea

Steelwind Nordenham has won a multi-million pound contract to supply 20 transition pieces for Dong Energy’s offshore windfarm Hornsea Project One in the UK North Sea.

The Dillinger subsidiary will use Wilton Engineering Services based in Teesside to deliver a key part of the scope which includes coating, outfitting and load-out.

According to Wilton Engineering CEO Bill Scott, the offshore wind opportunity is expected to open up to 150 job opportunities in Teesside in the company as well as the local supply chain.

Hornsea Project One director Duncan Clark said: "Hornsea Project One will be the biggest windfarm in the world and will benefit all of the UK with over 1GW of green electricity.

"As we work with more UK firms on these multi-million pound contracts we're really seeing the regional benefits too, such as job creation and economic growth.

“For these firms, this could be the start of a lucrative journey as the offshore wind industry is growing very quickly. The growth is not limited to the UK so as well as supporting projects here, firms that are able to demonstrate their ability could potentially look forward to export opportunities too."

Wilton Engineering will outfit the 20 transition pieces, each of 240 tons in weight with boat landings, internal platforms for cables along with other electrical equipment and platforms.

Steelwind managing director Ralf Hubo said: "The UK is the global leader in offshore wind so we are really focussed on building our UK supply chain. This contract is the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership with Wilton Engineering, who we have worked with before and know will deliver good quality services on time."

The contract comes a one month after Dong Energy stated that Offshore Structures Britain will manufacture 56 transition pieces at the Haverton Hill facility near Billingham, Teesside which would safeguard 200 jobs.

Image: Transition pieces link the monopile foundation of offshore wind turbines. Photo: courtesy of DONG Energy (UK).