Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Statoil, Innogy, SSE revise ownership for 4.8GW UK offshore wind project

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 August 2017

Statoil has entered into a swap agreement with Innogy and SSE for equity stakes in the 4.8GW Dogger Bank offshore wind development project in the UK.

Dogger Bank development project is comprised of four offshore wind farm projects, including Creyke Beck A and B and Teesside A and B.

Once the deal concludes, Statoil and SSE will each hold 50% stake in Creyke Beck A and B and Teesside A, while Innogy will own 100% interest in Teesside B project.

Dogger Bank is claimed to be the world’s largest offshore wind development project, which secured approval for the development of 4.8GW capacity. Each of the four projects is consented with 1.2GW capacity.

Once operational, Dogger Bank projects will supply clean electricity to around 5 million homes in the UK.

The three Dogger Bank projects, which Statoil and SSE will own are situated between 125km and 195km off the east coast of Yorkshire. 

Planning approval for the first phase of the project, Dogger Bank Creyke Beck, was granted by the UK government in February 2015. The consent for the second phase, Dogger Bank Teesside, was granted in August 2015.

Statoil New Energy Solutions executive vice president Irene Rummelhoff said: “Dogger Bank represents a unique opportunity for the UK to develop secure, sustainable and cost-competitive energy from its world-class wind resource and the asset constitutes a very important element in Statoil’s strategy to gradually complement our oil and gas portfolio with profitable renewable energy solutions.

“As operator of both the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms, located in the same area, we can further improve efficiency and increase competitiveness across projects.”

Image: Statoil has signed swap agreement with Innogy and SSE for 4.8GW Dogger Bank offshore wind development project. Photo: courtesy of Statoil ASA.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.