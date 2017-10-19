Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Statoil and Masdar commission world’s first floating wind farm in Scotland

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 October 2017

Statoil and Masdar have commissioned the 30MW Hywind floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland, which is claimed to be world’s first floating wind farm.

The wind farm will feature five 6MW Siemens Gamesa turbines, and generate clean electricity required to meet the power need of approximately 20,000 households.

Statoil New Energy Solutions business area executive vice-president Irene Rummelhoff said: “Hywind can be used for water depths up to 800m, thus opening up areas that so far have been inaccessible for offshore wind.

“The learnings from Hywind Scotland will pave the way for new global market opportunities for floating offshore wind energy.”

Statoil and Masdar are planning to deploy a 1MWh lithium battery storage system, Batwind, at the Hywind Scotland project next year.

The battery storage system is designed to mitigate intermittency and optimize output, Statoil said.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Our support for floating offshore wind is testament to this government’s commitment to the development of this technology and, coupled with Statoil’s Battery Storage Project, Batwind, puts us at the forefront of this global race and positions Scotland as a world centre for energy innovation.”

Through the Hywind floating wind farm, Statoil aims to reduce the energy costs to €40-€60/MWh by 2030.

Masdar has 25% stake in the project while Statoil, as operator, owns the remaining stake.

Image: The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland. Photo: courtesy of Øyvind Gravås /Woldcam - Statoil ASA.

 

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.