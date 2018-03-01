Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

sPower signs PPA for 220MW Prevailing Wind Park in South Dakota

Published 01 March 2018

sPower has signed a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with an undisclosed electric utility for its Prevailing Wind Park Project, located in the US state of South Dakota.

The project is a 220 MW wind farm located in Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties, S.D., originally developed by South Dakota local development group Prevailing Winds, who sold the project to sPower in October of 2017.

The electricity generated by the project will be sold to a utility under a 30-year PPA. sPower expects to begin construction of the project later this year.

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of up to 90,000 average South Dakota homes.

This is equal to avoiding more than 486,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, representing the equivalent of the greenhouse gas emissions from 103,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.

The project is expected to generate over $56,000,000 in tax revenue over the life of the project, which will be shared among the three local school districts, counties, townships and the state.

sPower CEO Ryan Creamer said: “We are excited to be involved in this great project that will provide so many benefits to the state of South Dakota. The Prevailing Winds Project was a local idea that has blossomed into a great Project that we are privileged to be a part of.”



Source: Company Press Release

