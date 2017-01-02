Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Southern Power, RES to jointly build 3GW of wind projects in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 January 2017

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Power and Renewable Energy Systems Americas (RES) have signed an agreement to jointly develop and construct approximately 3,000MW of wind projects in the US.

The joint development agreement for across 10 projects is part of Southern Power’s renewable development strategy.

The projects are expected to enter service between 2018 and 2020.

Southern Power president and CEO Buzz Miller said: "Southern Power has a long-standing history of partnering with major equipment manufacturers and developers while growing one of the nation's largest wholesale green energy portfolios.

"We now have priority access to a robust, visible development pipeline and a supply chain for turbines from two premier technology providers, reinforcing our focus on wind energy investments over the next several years."

Additionally, Southern Power agreed to purchase wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas for installation at the planned facilities.

Southern Power said that the wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas will be used to secure current tax benefits for the identified projects.

As part of the deal, RES will be the lead developer and balance-of-plant provider for projects while Southern Power will serve as co-developer for future projects.

Recently, Southern Power has acquired two new wind power plants in Texas, US, from UK-based renewables development company EDF Renewable Energy.

The two facilities include 174MW Salt Fork Wind Facility and the 126MW Tyler Bluff Wind Facility.

Image: The new wind development agreement is a part of Southern Power’s renewable development strategy. Photo: courtesy Southern Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.