Southern Power purchases two wind facilities from EDF Renewable in US

Published 23 December 2016

US-based gas and electric utility firm Southern Company subsidiary Southern Power has acquired two new wind power plants in Texas, US, from UK-based renewables development company EDF Renewable Energy.

The two facilities include 174MW Salt Fork Wind Facility and the 126MW Tyler Bluff Wind Facility.

Southern Power president and CEO Buzz Miller said: “Southern Power is committed to strategically growing our wind generation portfolio.

“We are proud to add our second and third Texas wind facilities as we continue to help meet the energy needs of our customers.”

Located in Donley and Gray Counties, the 174MW Salt Fork wind farm features 87 wind turbines manufactured and delivered by Danish wind turbine company Vestas.

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) produced at the power plant will be sold under separate, long-term contracts.

The city of Garland in Texas will purchase 150MW of renewable energy from the facility under a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA), while 24MW of energy will be acquired by US-based cloud computing company Salesforce under a 12-year agreement.

Located in Cooke County, the Tyler Bluff Wind Facility comprises 52 wind turbines provided by German company Siemens.

Most of the power generated by the plant will be sold off to US-based consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, thereby enabling the company to offset 100% of the electricity requirements for its entire North America-based Fabric and Home Care plants.

The remaining RECs can either be retained or sold off by Southern Power.

The development and construction of the two power plants, which commenced commercial operation this month, were managed by EDF Renewable Energy.

With the two facilities being operational, Southern Power owns a total power generation capacity of over 3,000MW across 35 solar, wind and biomass facilities that are either operational or under construction.

