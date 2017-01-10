Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Southern Power buys 276MW wind facility in Texas, US

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 January 2017

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Power has acquired 276MW wind facility from Invenergy Services in the US.

Southern Power has purchased Bethel wind energy center in Texas to expand its renewable energy portfolio in the country.

Blattner Energy is building the Bethel wind energy center, which is located in Castro County.

The facility, which will be operated and maintained by Invenergy Services, uses 120 wind turbines produced by General Electric Renewable Energy.

Construction activities on the project started in January 2016, while it is expected to be commissioned in this month.

A major portion of the electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) produced by the facility will be distributed to Google Energy, as part of the long-term agreement.

Through its subsidiaries, Southern Power will hold the remaining electricity and associated RECs that can be sold or retained.

The latest deal will expand Southern Power’s renewable energy portfolio to around 3,200MW. Currently, the firm has 36 solar, wind and biomass facilities, which are either announced, acquired or under construction.

Since 2012, Southern Company system has added around 6,500MW of renewable energy projects to its portfolio.

Southern Power president and CEO Buzz Miller said: “Bethel Wind is an important piece of our renewable portfolio as we expand our wind generating capacity in 2017.

"This facility will help serve our customers with clean wholesale energy."

Image: Southern Power has acquired 276MW wind facility in Texas. Photo: courtesy of Southern Company.

