Sif to supply monopiles for Borssele III and IV offshore wind farm

Dutch firm Sif has won the contract for manufacturing 77 monopiles, of a total of 68Kton for the 731.5MW Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm in The Netherlands.

Borssele III & IV is developed by a consortium (Blauwwind II) comprising Shell, Eneco, Van Oord, and Diamond Generating Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

The contract has been awarded by Van Oord as the EPCI contractor for the project and is subject to financial close.

The Borssele III & IV wind farm is located approximately 22 kilometers out to sea from the coast of Zeeland in The Netherlands.

The project will cover an area of 122 square kilometers with water depths of up to 38 meters and will comprise of Vestas V164-9.5 MW wind turbines.

The turbines will be built on monopile foundations without transition pieces. The total installed capacity of the Borssele III & IV wind farm will be 731.5 MW.

The production of monopiles is scheduled from early July until December 2018. The project was already presented in the orderbook of Sif as "exclusive negotiations" and will now be presented as a firm contract.

This brings the total orderbook for 2018 at 183 Kton.

Source: Company Press Release.