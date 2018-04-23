Siemens Gamesa wins 100MW order for Mexican wind farm

Siemens Gamesa has won a new order from an undisclosed company to supply 100MW turbines for a wind farm in Mexico.

This order marks a new milestone in Siemens Gamesa's positioning in Mexico where it has cemented itself as the leading OEM in recent years.

The agreement encompasses the installation of 29 units of the firm's SG 3.4-132 turbines at a wind farm located in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The company will supply the turbines in the first quarter of 2019.

Siemens Gamesa Americas onshore business CEO José Antonio Miranda said: "Siemens Gamesa is strongly committed to the Mexican market. We were pioneers in this market and we have established ourselves as the leading supplier thanks to our vertically integrated presence along the value chain and our ability to adapt to our customers' needs.”

Siemens Gamesa in Mexico

Mexico is currently one of the wind power markets with the greatest growth potential. The electricity sector reforms passed in 2015 require that 35% of the country's electricity be generated from renewable sources by 2024.

Current forecasts call for the installation of around 1 GW of wind capacity per annum in the coming years.

Since entering this market in 1999, Siemens Gamesa has installed 1,250 wind turbines in the country (more than 2,120 MW). The company is also an active player in the operation and maintenance segment.

Source: Company Press Release.