Siemens Gamesa to supply 310 wind turbines for US projects

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will supply 310 wind turbines of different types for five power projects in the US.

With various output ratings and rotor diameters, the projects feature Siemens and Gamesa technology of the recently merged company.

A total of 92 units of the SWT-2.3-108, 144 units of the SWT-2.625-120 and 74 units of the G126-2.625 MW wind turbines will be installed across the various project sites.

Together, these five onshore wind projects will have the potential to provide clean power to nearly 240,000 U.S. homes.

“I’m very pleased that Siemens Gamesa was selected for these five major orders in the U.S. These orders demonstrate the confidence that our customers have in our combined product offerings,” says Ricardo Chocarro, CEO, Onshore, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “With our strong product portfolio we are able to provide competitive products meeting our customers’ specific needs in North America, a market that is critical to the success of this company.”

The nacelles and hubs for the SWT-2.3-108 and SWT-2.625-120 will be assembled at the SGRE factory in Hutchinson (Kansas) and the majority of the blades for the five projects will be manufactured at the company’s blade facility in Fort Madison (Iowa), with the excess being sourced within the North America manufacturing network.

The company has installed more than 9,000 wind turbines (over 17 GWs) in the U.S. and has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.

Source: Company Press Release