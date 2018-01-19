Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for 330MW of wind projects in US

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured two contracts in the US for wind projects with combined capacity of 330MW.

Under the first contract, the firm will supply 47 units of G132-3.465MW wind turbines to Apex Clean Energy, which was acquired by Sammons Renewable Energy, for the 163MW Midway wind project in San Patricio County, Texas.

Siemens Gamesa will also be responsible for service and maintenance of the wind farm over 10-year period. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2018.

Apex president and CEO Mark Goodwin said: "We are pleased to once again work with Siemens Gamesa and to have found a strong new partner in Sammons Renewable Energy.

"We look forward to providing construction management and asset management services for Midway Wind. With the addition of this project, Apex's asset management portfolio will encompass nearly 1,700MW of clean energy."

As per the second order awarded by an undisclosed customer, Siemens Gamesa will deliver 48 units of the same model. These turbines planned are to be commissioned next year.

Capable of producing 3.465MW of power each, the G132-3.465MW wind turbine have a rotor diameter of 132m.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore Americas CEO José Antonio Miranda said: "The G132-3.465MW wind turbines are a perfectly suited to address the diversity of the wind conditions in the US market.”

Upon commissioning, the two wind farms will have capacity to produce enough energy to power over 100,000 average US homes.

Siemens Gamesa said that the Midway project increases its presence in Texas to over 2,000 wind turbines, totaling more than 4GW.