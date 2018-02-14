Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for 1.4GW Hornsea Project Two offshore wind project

Ørsted has selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) as exclusive wind turbines supplier for the 1.4GW Hornsea Project Two offshore wind project located 89 km off the east coast of England.

The project will feature SGRE’s SG 8.0-167 DD turbines, each with 8MW capacity. It will have capacity to produce clean energy required to power over 1.3 million UK homes. It is planned to be commissioned in 2022.

Hornsea Project Two program director Duncan Clark said: “Hornsea Project Two is a game-changing renewable energy project in terms of both size and cost, and this selection is an important step in the procurement and construction process.

“We look forward to working with SGRE and other suppliers to bring to life this transformational project.”

Siemens Gamesa plans to manufacture the nacelles for the turbines at its new factory in Cuxhaven, Germany.

The firm said that most of the blades will be manufactured at the factory in Hull, UK, while towers are planned to be partly sourced from UK companies.

SGRE offshore CEO Andreas Nauen said: "Hornsea Project Two will be a benchmark in Europe, not only on account of its size but also its technology.

“Siemens Gamesa will install the newest model from its offshore platform at this facility. The SG 8.0-167 boosts annual output by 20% and offers higher returns.”

The SGRE’s new SG 8.0-167 DD features a rotor with 167m in diameter as well as 81.5m-long blades designed to deliver an 18% wider swept area.

The Hornsea Project Two, which will be built with an investment of $7.8bn, is expected to generate over 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and a further 130 permanent jobs once operational.

Image: The Hornsea Project Two offshore wind project will feature Siemens Gamesa's SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted.