Siemens Gamesa to supply gearboxes for Princess Amalia offshore wind farm

Eneco, owner of the Princess Amalia offshore wind farm in The Netherlands, has given a contract to Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbine gearbox refurbishment.

For the next five years, the company will maintain and refurbish the gearboxes of 60 Vestas V80-2.0MW wind turbines. The Princess Amalia Wind Farm was commissioned in 2008 and offers a total capacity of 120 MW.

This contract is part of a number of new management and maintenance contracts for the Dutch offshore wind power plant.

The scope of the work includes the initial supply of up to four gearboxes of the type ZFEH804, fully equipped with all auxiliaries. After the first exchange campaign, which is expected during Q2 2018, the removed gearboxes will be handed over to Siemens Gamesa facilities to be fully refurbished.

The overhauled set of gearboxes will be supplied for exchange in the next step of the campaign. A dedicated repair team for the project contributes a repair capacity of up to four gearboxes within 10 weeks. All of the work will be executed in Spain.

The gearbox facility of Siemens Gamesa includes five manufacturing sites in Spain. The company has a long-term track record in design, manufacturing and service of gearboxes for heavy duty industries such as wind turbines.

With more than 400 repair units per year, the facility is the largest of its kind globally. For Siemens Gamesa’s Service Business Unit it offers an efficient competence center for the repair of main shafts and transmissions of various types.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy CEO Mark Albenze said: “We are very pleased to expand our multi-brand wind service solutions also to offshore wind projects.

“For the repair work at Princess Amalia Wind Farm, we rely on the expertise of our colleagues in our Spanish facilities, who add their extensive experience in the professional refurbishment of wind gearboxes to this project.”

The 120-MW “Princess Amalia” wind farm, operational since 2008, is located 23 km off the coast of Ijmuiden, the Netherlands.

This wind farm supplies electricity to 125,000 households, and it is the first Dutch wind farm built at this water depth and at such a large distance from the coast, outside the 12-mile zone.

Source: Company Press Release.