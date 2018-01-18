Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Siemens Gamesa to supply 96MW wind turbines in China

Published 18 January 2018

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has signed two new agreements for the supply of wind turbines of 48MW capacity to Chinese utility Datang and another 48MW capacity to the Chinese General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

Under the terms of the contract signed with Datang, Siemens Gamesa will supply and commission 24 of its G114-2.0 MW turbines at the Yangshugou wind farm located in the province of Liaoning, in north-eastern China.

Elsewhere, the agreement reached with CGN encompasses the installation of 24 of the firm's G97-2.0 MW turbines at the Wohushan wind farm located in the province of Shandong, in eastern China.

The turbines for both projects will be delivered in 2018.

Siemens Gamesa has enjoyed a close relationship with both customers for several years: to date, it has supplied 612 MW to CGN and 295 MW to Datang. Siemens Gamesa's Chinese presence dates back 30 years, during which time it has established itself as one of the leading players in the wind power industry. Indeed, the company has installed over 4,600 MW in China.



Source: Company Press Release

