Siemens Gamesa to supply 281MW of turbines for Nordlicht wind project in Norway

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has received an order for the supply and installation of 67 units of its recently upgraded OptimaFlex wind turbine type SWT-DD-130.

The project site is located west of the city of Tromsø in northern Norway on two neighboring mountains. On Kvitfjell 47 units will be installed, and another 20 units will be installed on Raudfjell.

The turbines are rated at 4.2 megawatts and are expected to provide an overall capacity of 281.4 megawatts. A service and maintenance agreement was also signed, covering service and maintenance for an extended turbine lifetime.

"Nordlicht" is the largest onshore wind project in Europe this year. Once commissioned in summer 2019, it will supply clean energy for approximately 50,000 Norwegian households. The Siemens Gamesa SWT-DD-130 OptimaFlex turbines will be installed on steel towers at hub heights of 85 meters. All units will be equipped and optimized to support site-specific wind speeds and cold climate conditions with a rating of 4.2 megawatts, cutting edge de-icing technology and digital load control. A long-term service program including 24/7 condition monitoring will allow for a significant extension of the turbine lifetime and guarantee the wind farm output for more than 20 years. This service approach together with the OptimaFlex feature of ongoing optimization allows the investors to derive maximum benefit of their asset.

The major investor in the project is the German pension fund Ärzteversorgung Westfalen-Lippe (ÄVWL), the transaction has been structured and is managed by Prime Capital. ÄVWL is an institution of the Medical Association of Westphalia-Lippe and is one of Germany's largest occupational pension funds. Prime Capital AG is an independent financial services provider and asset management firm, specialized in Alternative Investments, in particular in Absolute Return, Infrastructure Investments and Private Debt. In the role of a co-investor, Siemens Financial Services Division is supporting the project. Grid connection and energy transmission technology will be provided by the Siemens Energy Management Division.

"We are proud to install the Nordlicht onshore wind power plant since Norway is an important wind market with excellent wind conditions and appropriate sites. This project shows the strength of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to provide an extended scope due to our close collaboration with Divisions of Siemens AG," says Ricardo Chocarro, CEO Onshore at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "In close collaboration with the customer we have achieved an optimized design and implemented innovations such as the OptimaFlex wind turbine technology and our long term service program to allow for an extended operation time. Both innovations help our customers maximize their business case and generate highly attractive and sustainable earnings."

