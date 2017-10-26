Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Siemens Gamesa to supply 281MW of turbines for Nordlicht wind project in Norway

Published 26 October 2017

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has received an order for the supply and installation of 67 units of its recently upgraded OptimaFlex wind turbine type SWT-DD-130.

The project site is located west of the city of Tromsø in northern Norway on two neighboring mountains. On Kvitfjell 47 units will be installed, and another 20 units will be installed on Raudfjell.

The turbines are rated at 4.2 megawatts and are expected to provide an overall capacity of 281.4 megawatts. A service and maintenance agreement was also signed, covering service and maintenance for an extended turbine lifetime.

"Nordlicht" is the largest onshore wind project in Europe this year. Once commissioned in summer 2019, it will supply clean energy for approximately 50,000 Norwegian households. The Siemens Gamesa SWT-DD-130 OptimaFlex turbines will be installed on steel towers at hub heights of 85 meters. All units will be equipped and optimized to support site-specific wind speeds and cold climate conditions with a rating of 4.2 megawatts, cutting edge de-icing technology and digital load control. A long-term service program including 24/7 condition monitoring will allow for a significant extension of the turbine lifetime and guarantee the wind farm output for more than 20 years. This service approach together with the OptimaFlex feature of ongoing optimization allows the investors to derive maximum benefit of their asset.

The major investor in the project is the German pension fund Ärzteversorgung Westfalen-Lippe (ÄVWL), the transaction has been structured and is managed by Prime Capital. ÄVWL is an institution of the Medical Association of Westphalia-Lippe and is one of Germany's largest occupational pension funds. Prime Capital AG is an independent financial services provider and asset management firm, specialized in Alternative Investments, in particular in Absolute Return, Infrastructure Investments and Private Debt. In the role of a co-investor, Siemens Financial Services Division is supporting the project. Grid connection and energy transmission technology will be provided by the Siemens Energy Management Division.

"We are proud to install the Nordlicht onshore wind power plant since Norway is an important wind market with excellent wind conditions and appropriate sites. This project shows the strength of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to provide an extended scope due to our close collaboration with Divisions of Siemens AG," says Ricardo Chocarro, CEO Onshore at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "In close collaboration with the customer we have achieved an optimized design and implemented innovations such as the OptimaFlex wind turbine technology and our long term service program to allow for an extended operation time. Both innovations help our customers maximize their business case and generate highly attractive and sustainable earnings."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.