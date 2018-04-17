Siemens Gamesa to supply 166MW turbines for Spanish wind farms

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has agreed to supply 166MW wind turbines to Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables for four wind farm projects in Spain.

These projects fall under the scope of the renewable capacity allocated to the Spanish utility as part of the auction held last May.

Specifically, Siemens Gamesa will commission a total of 48 of one of its most popular turbines, the SG 3.4-132, thus installing 166 MW of capacity. The company will also operate and maintain these four wind farms, which are due to be commissioned in mid-2019, for three years.

The blades for these turbines will be made at the Aoiz factory (Navarre, Spain) and the Tangier factory (Morocco), while the nacelles will be produced at the Ágreda facility (Soria, Spain).

Siemens Gamesa's relationship with Gas Natural Fenosa dates back to 1997, since which time the company has supplied the Spanish utility with more than 670 MW, most of which in Spain and Mexico.

Siemens Gamesa, Spain's leading OEM

These new orders reinforce the company's leadership position in Spain, where Siemens Gamesa is the number-one OEM, having installed nearly 55% of the country's total installed base, which is equivalent to over 12,500 turbines nationwide.

In addition, the company services over 7,500 MW, which is roughly one-third of Spain's installed fleet.

Spain is also home to the company's main R&D centre as well as one of its global production and supply hubs, with 15 factories.

Source: Company Press Release.