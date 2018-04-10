Siemens Gamesa to build hybrid wind-plus-storage project in Australia

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the entire Bulgana Green Power Hub (BGPH), a project combining wind farm and energy storage in Victoria, Australia.

Planned to be built in the Australian town of Stawell, the new hybrid facility will comprise a 194MW wind farm, as well as a 20MW/34MWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery storage system.

Under the contract, which has been signed with French renewable energy company Neoen, Siemens Gamesa will build the entire complex and provide maintenance services for a 25-year period.

Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for supplying 56 units of its SG 3.4-132 machines for the wind project while Tesla will provide the batteries.

Work on the facility is set to commence immediately and is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2019.

The hybrid complex is supported by two power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed earlier with the state government of Victoria for the next 15 years; and the other with the Australian firm Nectar Farms for a 10-year period.

As per the PPA, Nectar Farms will purchase power from the project as it uses LED light technology to grow tomatoes in glasshouses.

Additionally, the agribusiness will receive the power stored in the batteries during low wind periods.

Siemens Gamesa said in a statement: “It is estimated that 97% of this company's needs will be supplied by 15% of all of the electricity generated at the wind plus storage facility, with the rest going directly to the local grid.

“Only 3% of Nectar Farms' energy demand cannot be supplied with wind energy when longer no-wind-periods occur.”

In addition to Australia, Siemens Gamesa has renewable assets in China, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and New Zealand.

In total, the company has installed more than 6.6GW on the continent, with an additional 1.2GW in the pipeline.