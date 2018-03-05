Siemens Gamesa licenses 8MW wind turbine technology to Shanghai Electric

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has signed an additional licensing agreement with its partner Shanghai Electric for the 8MW Direct Drive technology to reinforce its offshore strategy in China.

This agreement is in line with the information on licensing as presented at the SGRE Capital Markets Day on February 15, 2018, and a part of SGRE's L3AD2020 strategy.

Mr. Zheng Jianhua, President of Shanghai Electric, and Mr. Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, signed the agreement to license the SG 8.0 MW Direct Drive offshore wind turbine technology.

Upon deployment, it will be the largest wind turbine in China. Currently, SGRE and Shanghai Electric have a licensing agreement for the 4.0 MW, 6.0 MW and 7.0 MW offshore technology.

Under the agreement, Shanghai Electric will manufacture, sell, and install the SG 8 MW Direct Drive machine for the offshore wind power projects in mainland China's territorial waters.

Shanghai Electric is one of the top 5 wind turbine manufacturers in China and leads the Chinese offshore market. Strategic cooperation between the two companies started in 2013, when they joined efforts to drive the development of Chinese wind power market.

Tacke said: "The history of Shanghai Electric and Siemens Gamesa working together is long and successful. We appreciate Shanghai Electric placing their trust in us, and I believe our partnership will continue to be strong, professionally and personally.

"Our long-term cooperation serves as the solid foundation of our joint success," stated Mr. Zheng. "Introducing the Siemens Gamesa 8MW Direct Drive wind turbine is not only an alliance between us as two leading wind power manufacturers, but also another successful win-win cooperation based on mutual trust and mutual benefit."

Siemens Gamesa and partner Shanghai Electric have currently installed over 1,200 MW of offshore capacity in China.

The fleet in total is currently more than 330 wind turbines. Globally, SGRE has the largest record track in the sector among offshore turbine manufacturers.

With a capacity of over 11GW installed and pioneer projects dating back to 1991, the company has established itself as the leader in the offshore market.

This agreement is part of Markus Tacke's visit to Japan and China, where he has held meetings with customers, suppliers and institutions in order to strengthen business relations in both countries, as well as to reinforce the leading position of the company in these markets.

Source: Company Press Release