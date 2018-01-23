Siemens Gamesa bags contracts to supply 326MW wind turbines in India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has revealed that it has secured orders to supply a total of 326MW of wind turbines for multiple power projects across India.

As per the terms of the contracts, Siemens Gamesa will supply, install and commission 135 G114-2.0MW wind turbines and 28 G97-2.0MW wind turbines for some of the independent power producers and industrial customers in the country.

The company will also be responsible for the entire infrastructure required to operate the 26 wind projects for which it has won the contracts.

Siemens Gamesa said that the projects will be in the range of 2-60MW and are expected to be commissioned by March 2018 at multiple locations in India.

Siemens Gamesa India onshore business CEO Ramesh Kymal said: “These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards the next growth phase for Siemens Gamesa in India.

“With the support of our loyal customers and an efficient team we are looking forward to a great 2018.”

Siemens Gamesa, which has been operating in India since 2009, has installed over 5GW capacity in the country.

The company also welcomed the recent announcement from the Indian government to put 6GW of new capacity in auction in the coming 4-5 months. Siemens Gamesa said that such a clear auction calendar is encouraging for the industry and will speed up additions of new power generation capacity.

In China, Siemens Gamesa signed two agreements last week to supply and install 48 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 96MW. It will provide 24 G114-2.0MW turbines for the Yangshugou wind farm and 24 G97-2.0MW turbines for the Wohushan wind farm.