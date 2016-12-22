Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Siemens enters Belgian offshore wind market with 309MW Rentel project

Published 22 December 2016

Siemens has secured a contract for the 309MW Rentel wind project, marking its entry into the offshore wind market in Belgium.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply, install, commission and service 42 wind turbines of the large direct drive platform for the Rentel offshore wind power plant.

The offshore project, which is planned to become fully operational by the end of 2018, is located about 40 kilometers off the Belgian North Sea coast.

Rentel NV, part of the Otary partnership, is a conglomerate of leading specialists from the Belgian renewable energy industry including investment and development companies.

The power generated by the Rentel offshore wind power plant will be sufficient to supply clean power to approximately 300,000 households in Belgium.

Siemens Wind Power Offshore CEO Michael Hannibal said: “The advanced model of our proven direct drive offshore wind turbine platform and our advanced services will leverage the energy output of the Rentel offshore wind power plant and help to establish offshore wind power as a key pillar of a sustainable energy mix in various European countries.”

 The wind turbines supplied by Siemens will be installed on monopole foundations in water depths ranging from 22 to 36 meters.

The first turbines are expected to deliver power to the Belgian grid by mid-2018.

Earlier this month, Siemens has commissioned its £310m ($389m) wind turbine blade factory at the Green Port Hull in Yorkshire, UK.

The site, which was redeveloped by Siemens and Associated British Ports, comprises a factory which will manufacture 7MW and next-generation 8MW offshore wind turbine blades as well as a dockside plant assembling turbine towers 82m tall.

 Image: Siemens will supply direct drive wind turbines for Rentel offshore project. Photo courtesy of Siemens AG.

